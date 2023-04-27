Eels sign Orchids skipper Albert

Elsie happily made this announcement after successfully finalizing the contract with the Eels.

The hard running prop-forward is happy to join the Parramatta Eels women’s team for the two seasons. She expressed her excitement and is looking forward for season 2023.

Elsie thanked the NRLW Dragons for giving her the opportunity to play and represent them. She said the Dragons is a great club. It developed her as a person and as a footballer both on and off the field which she will forever be grateful for.

The PNG international joined the Dragons in 2020. She made her debut in round one of season 2020 against Sydney Roosters.

Albert became the first ever Papua New Guinea woman player to play in the women’s National Rugby League Competition in Australia.

During her time with the Dragons, she has won some awards as she established herself as one of the hard running prop forwards in the competition.

In 2021, she won Dragons player-of-the-year and was one of the nominee for the Rugby League Prestigious Awards, Dally M Player and RLPA player of the year.

After spending three seasons with the Dragons, from 2020-2022, Elsie will now be a Paramantta Eel. She said, although she is leaving the club, she will forever be a Dragon because of the opportunity the club had given her.

Last season, Elsie Albert’s Dragons lost to the eventual premiership winners, Newcastle Knights, while the Parramatta Eels went down to the Knights 32-12 in the grand final.

Elsie’s addition to the side will be enormous as the Eels look to maintain their form going into this season.