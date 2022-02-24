EELS KEEN ON ISAAKO BUT FACE HURDLE

The club was linked to Broncos’ goalkicking back Jamayne Isaako earlier this week as well as Broncos veteran Corey Oates.

Triple M’s Ben Dobbin reported on Wednesday that the Eels are “100 per cent” keen on Isaako and the Broncos “wouldn’t stand in his way.” All that needs to happen now is for a conversation between the two clubs to happen.

The 25-year-old has already signed with the Dolphins from 2023, meaning the Eels deal could only be for the 2022 season.

“What I do know is this, Parramatta 100 per cent would love Jamayne Isaako, they want him to join the club immediately,” Dobbin said on Triple M.

“They will deny, they will say whatever they want, but they want Jamayne Isaako for this one year.

“The Broncos have not been approached by Parramatta or his management as yet. They have not had a conversation.

“I’ve spoken to Broncos officials who have said, clearly they won’t give him away, but if they (Parramatta) want to pick up his contract the Broncos would let him go. They wouldn’t stand in his way.”

However, it may not be an easy feat for the Eels with Dobbin also revealing a move to Sydney “is not that appealing” for Isaako as he and his family are settled in Queensland.

“I do know that Isaako wants to stay here (in Brisbane) because of his family,” he said.

“He’s here, his family is here, his wife is here. The thought of moving to Sydney is not that appealing.”

Source: foxsports.com.au