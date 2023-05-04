Edene shines for Port Moresby Vipers

The former SP PNG Hunter was exceptional in kick returns, ball carries and was a constant threat for the Kroton Hela Wigen on their try-line.

Every-time he had his hands on the ball, the Vipers looks dangerous. He was hard to contain in most of the game which is a promising sign for the Port Moresby Team going further into the season.

Edene uses his experience, height, and speed to his advantage and was a shining light for the team that has been struggling to stake their claim as genuine title contenders in the recent years.

With Edene at the back, it helps the Vipers both in attack and in defense. It gives the team a weapon player who can crake open the games in the tight contest which was evident on the weekend’s game.

When the Hela Wigmen was leading 14-12 with less than ten minutes on the clock, Edene pressed through middle in an individual effort to split the defense open and sprinted downfield only to ground the ball in the goal line only to be denied the try.

This particular play set the momentum of the game and Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers capitalized on this and scored the winning try.

The controversial Wining try came through Gilmore Paul in the dying minutes of the match and Nicky Asu converted the goal to gifted the Port Moresby Vipers 18 -14 victory.

Edene Gabi’s Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers are two wins and a loss to start the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Competition. With the form of star fullback and the home ground advantage in the new pool system, expect Port Moreby Vipers to be in finals in the August.