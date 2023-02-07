Dusts win Governor’s Cup

Knights were leading 2-0 at halftime before Dusts took control of the match in the 2nd half kicking a penalty and scoring a try to seal the victory.

Vanu Dusts Joel Gena’s man of the match performance got his team over the line to edge out and equally determined H6 Knights 8-2 in NCD Governor's Cup grand final at the Moresby Southside Stadium.

The Bomana team scooped K15, 000 and the Governor's Cup and Knights walked away with K7000 and trophy.

Dusts led by Gena and the Pokari brothers combined well in the second half to put pressure on the Knight’s defense using their 2nd phase plays to set the platform for their attack.

Despite Knights tireless efforts had their work cut out for them for majority of the second half by the opposition’s solid defense time and again.

Both teams qualified for the big dance after the semi-finals playoff earlier in the day after Vanu Dusts giving Raiders Namona of Hohola a hiding 16-0, while G6 Knights got past favourites Sari Hawks by a one pointer 13-12 to qualify for the grand showdown.

In the women's Prestige Verno edged White House Kombuga Sisters 4-0 in the clash of the current and former PNG Orchids.

With former PNG Orchids Mala Mark scoring the only try of the match. Verno were presented K2000 and trophy while Sisters K1000.

After all the delays the grand final finally ended peaceful with the presentation of awards by CEO Dr Newton Albert, PNG Waste Co-managing director Dickson Samai, NCDC sports manager Kila Dick and Port Moresby Vipers team manager Ronnie Titie.