Drua Seal Sugby Rugby Finals Berth

The Drua dominated the second half after scores were locked 17-17 at the break, the wheels falling off for a Reds team now relying on an under-strength Chiefs to beat the Western Force in Perth to play finals.

Victory on a wet afternoon at Suva's HFC Bank Stadium lifted Mick Byrne's men (6-8) above four teams, including the Reds (5-9), into seventh to assure them a quarter-final berth.

And it bumped the Reds back to eighth - the Force now able to shunt them out of the finals picture and book their own berth with a win over the Chiefs later on Saturday.

"Really disappointed," coach Brad Thorn said after what could be his final game in charge of the side.

"The Fijians did really well. Played really good footy, brought pressure and we didn't handle that.

"They were the better side, they deserved the win and it hurts, but a significant moment for Fijian rugby.

"Their players played tonight with passion. The game was there for both sides, they took it up a gear and we didn't handle that pressure in many areas.

"That's what you get."

The Drua were 11th in a two-win debut season that saw them based in northern NSW and playing home games in various Queensland venues.

But they've embraced their return home this year, winning five of their six home games with a combination of Fijian flair and some savvy Byrne upgrades.

"They've become dedicated to become professionals," the coach said.

"All the little things that pros take for granted, but these boys had never done it before.

"They deserve everything they've got tonight ... we're taking it all in."

A brilliant clearing kick and better chase from player-of-the-match Selestino Ravutaumada set the tone, his charge down of a laboured Filipo Daugunu kick creating his own third-minute try.

The Reds responded with set-piece tries to Ryan Smith and Fraser McReight but the Drua scored twice more in the half, Vilive Miramira benefiting from a cheeky Iosefo Masi chip that evaded a diving Tate McDermott.

The Reds were never in the fight after the break, McReight sin-binned after repeat infringements and the Drua slowly turning the screws.

The Reds' usually reliable line-out failed them, a throw on their own tryline over the back falling for hooker Tevita Ikanivere who scored the simplest of tries.

A runaway Joseva Tamani try only heightened the frenzied home crowd with seven minutes to play, a potential Masi knee injury the only dampener on a historic night for Fijian rugby.

DRUA 41 (TRIES: Ravutaumada, Ravouvou, Tamani 2, Doge, Ikanivere, CONS: Muntz 2/3, Lomani 2/2, Valetini 1/1 PENS: Lomani 1/2)

REDS 17 (TRIES: Smith, McReight CONS: O'Connor 2/2 PENS: O'Connor 1/1)

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Teti Tela, Iosefo Masi, Eroni Sau, Selestino Ravutaumada,

RESERVES: Mesu Dolokoto, Meli Tuni, Samuela Tawake, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Michael Naitokani

REDS (1-15): Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Sef Fa'agase, Lopeti Faifua, Jake Upfield, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Lawson Creighton

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referees: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter

Story first published on Super.rugby

Link to original story