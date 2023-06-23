Dragons v Warriors: Hunt aiming to play; Walker makes return

Both sides are coming off big wins in Round 15 before recharging their batteries with a bye last week and while the Warriors go in as clear favourites, the Dragons should have every confidence they can produce an upset after overcoming both the Roosters and Rabbitohs in recent weeks.

With Shaun Johnson back to career-best form and leading the Warriors' charge up the NRL ladder, Andrew Webster's side has been a revelation this season, with fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak capitalising on the form of their veteran halfback.

Having already chalked up eight wins this season, two more than they achieved in all of 2022, the Warriors will be hoping they can back up their big win over the Raiders and put themselves clear of the bottom-half of the eight.

Meanwhile, yet to string together back-to-back wins this season, Ryan Carr's Dragons are running out of time to turn their season around and are staring down a fifth consecutive year of missing the finals.

Team News

Dragons: Jack Bird is back on deck after being rested since Round 13 to allow him to recover from niggling injuries, while Jack de Belin returns from a head knock and will play his 200th game. Jayden Sullivan remains the preferred five-eighth and is set to play alongside Ben Hunt, who is named despite the game kicking off just 48 hours after Origin II in Brisbane. Hunt told reporters after the game he expects to play despite the short turnaround and interstate travel required. There we no changes in Thursday's 24-hour update.

Warriors: Dylan Walker comes back onto the bench as a straight replacement for Mitch Barnett, who is serving a one-game suspension picked up in Round 15. An untimely hamstring injury following his NRL debut in Round 15 means Ali Leiataua is out, with Rocco Berry returning at centre after time out with concussion. Luke Metcalf remains the five-eighth, with Te Maire Martin's return from a broken leg still at least a couple of weeks away. No changes in Thursday's 24-hour update.

Original article by: NRL.com