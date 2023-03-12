Dragons v Titans: Bird in, de Belin out; Foran firming to play

Having missed the finals for the past four seasons, the Dragons must get away to a good start and then find the consistency that eluded them for much of 2022 until they finished the year with three wins on the trot.

One of those victories came against the Titans at WIN Stadium in round 23 when they piled on 46 points, their highest score of the season.

The Titans were able to regroup and win their final two matches before carrying that momentum into the Pre-Season Challenge where they put 40 points on the Dolphins and then the season opener against Wests Tigers (22-10).

With star signing Kieran Foran feeding David Fifita on the left edge and fullback AJ Brimson ever present in support, the Titans' attack looked sharp and they will fancy their chances against a Dragons defence that leaked 72 points in its two Pre-Season Challenge games.

The Dragons will again rely heavily on skipper Ben Hunt to provide direction and calmness in attack and Tyrell Sloan and Mat Feagai to bring spark out wide.

Team News

Dragons: Jack Bird has recovered from a knee injury and will start at lock but Jack de Belin (calf) remains sidelined. Skipper Ben Hunt is partnered in the halves by youngster Jayden Sullivan with veteran Moses Mbye slotting in at hooker and Jacob Liddle coming off the bench. Teenager Toby Couchman will make his NRL debut off the bench, alongside Zane Musgrove, Michael Molo and Liddle. Talatau Amone – who the NRL confirmed on Tuesday that the No-Fault Stand Down Condition no longer applies to – dropped out of the squad in the 24-hour update, along with Aaron Woods and Billy Burns.

Titans: Kieran Foran is firming as a likely starter after it was revealed he only sustained a severe cork, rather than a PCL and MCL injury as originally feared in last week's win over Wests Tigers. Justin Holbrook has plenty of options should Foran not be available, with AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell in the 17. Treymain Spry and Chris Randall remained in the squad when it was cut to 19 on Saturday.

Stat Attack

The Dragons have won three of their past four games at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Dragons winger Mat Feagai has scored four tries in five games at Netstrata Jubilee.

Titans centre Phillip Sami has scored three tries in three games at Kogarah.

The Titans had the fifth most tackle breaks in the NRL in 2022 behind big guns the Sharks, Panthers, Storm and Roosters. The Titans had 882 tackle breaks compared to the Dragons' 751.

Dragons centre Zac Lomax requires five goals to bring 200 career goals in the NRL.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services

