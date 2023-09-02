Dragons v Knights: JDB back on deck; Shoulder sidelines Ponga

The turnaround has been remarkable for Adam O'Brien's men, who sat 14th after Round 19 and looked anything but premiership contenders.

The Dragons have shown some promising signs in recent weeks but will still finish the season in second-last position, equalling their worst ever finish as a joint venture in 2019.

Having pushed the Storm and Warriors over the past fortnight, the Dragons go into Saturday's game confident of giving their home fans a ray of hope at the end of a tough season.

The Red V have not won an away game all season so playing at Netstrata Jubilee gives them some hope of an upset but the Knights are on a magical roll and loom as a danger team in September.

Team News

Dragons: No changes in the 24-hour update, Jack de Belin returns from suspension at lock so Michael Molo goes to the bench. Debutant Sione Finau suffered an ankle injury against the Warriors and is replaced by Mat Feagai on the wing. Jayden Sullivan is listed among the reserves as he looks to return from a hamstring injury.

Knights: A change 24 hours before kick off with Jack Hetherington to start in place of prop Leo Thompson who dropped out on Friday. Oryn Keeley is the new face on the bench, set to play his first game since making his debut in Round 23 last season. Kalyn Ponga has suffered a high grade AC shoulder injury and will miss the match with Lachlan Miller his replacement at fullback. Halfback Jackson Hastings (ankle) and Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) came out of the extended squad on Friday and will look to return for week one of the finals. Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai and Phoenix Crossland are being rested so Brodie Jones, Enari Tuala and Fa'amanu Brown come in and Riley Jones makes his NRL debut off the bench in the back-up hooker role.

Original article by NRL.com