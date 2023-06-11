Dragons survive late scare to upset Rabbitohs

In front of a packed house at Kogarah the Dragons made light of their 16th position on the ladder to rack up just their fourth win of the season but three tries in three minutes to Souths late in the match ensured a nervous finish for the faithful.

Despite missing four of their superstars in Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Jai Arrow and Cameron Murray, the Rabbitohs grabbed the early advantage when Richie Kennar took the final pass from Campbell Graham to cross in the ninth minute.

Seven minutes later the Dragons brought the home crowd to its feet when skipper Ben Hunt finished off a superb team try started by Jayden Sullivan and featuring slick hands from Mathew Feagai.

The Dragons then made it a double strike when Mikaele Ravalawa crossed for his ninth try of the season to make it 10-4 to the Red V.

A mistake by Tyrell Sloan handed the Rabbitohs field position but good scramble defence denied Kennar and the danger was averted.

The Dragons extended the lead to 12-4 in the 33rd minute when Lomax slotted a penalty goal after Daniel Suluka-Fifita was pinged for interference in the ruck.

With three minutes remaining in the half the Rabbitohs struck back when the Dragons allowed Isaiah Tass a free catch of a Dean Hawkins bomb and the centre tapped back to Kaeon Koloamatangi who scored.

Leading 12-8 at the break the Dragons came up with an error in the opening set of the second half but Souths were unable to capitalise.

A try to hooker Jacob Liddle out of dummy half in the 51st minute took the Dragons out to an 18-8 lead before a monster run by skipper Damien Cook two minutes later put Souths on the front foot and Tass crossed for his second try to bring it back to 18-14.

An escort penalty against Tass then proved costly for the Rabbitohs as Hunt put Jaydn Su'A into a hole and the edge forward surged over to make it 22-14. Lomax converted to give the Dragons a 10-point lead with 18 minutes to play.

The Dragons went further ahead when Michael Molo plunged over from close range for just the second try of his career and Lomax converted for 30-14.

A brilliant raid down the right side ignited by Hunt and Sloan then put Jaiyden Hunt in the clear for his first career try to make it 36-14 before the Bunnies grabbed three quickfire tries through Jacob Host, Lachlan Ilias and Campbell Graham in the 77th, 78th and 79th minute.

The Rabbitohs then had one last shot at a miracle finish but a mistake by Siliva Havili meant the home side hung on for a 36-30 win.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com