Dragons spoiled for choice at fullback, Souths rookie shines in Reynolds’ shoes: 3 Big Hits

Cody Ramsey got the Dragons off to a flyer with a freak try in the opening exchanges that involved a superman dive and put down from outside the field of play.

“That is an early favourite for finish of the year,” Andrew Voss said on Fox League.

The Dragons then made it two tries in as many minutes when they scored off the kick-off with Jack Bird finishing off a long-range try.

“Too much speed for the Souths’ cover defence,” Greg Alexander said.

“The acceleration there from Cody Ramsey... it’s back-to-back. They didn’t even get through a set.”

“That is a super rugby league try on top of an out-of-this-world finish just a few minutes earlier,” Andrew Voss added.

Adam Reynolds’ replacement, Lachlan Ilias got the Rabbitohs back in the game with a rare 20/40 that set up a try to new centre Jaxson Paulo.

“What a Charity Shield this is,” Voss said.

However Zac Lomax set up a brilliant try for Mikaele Ravalawa with a superb flick pass to extend the Dragons’ lead.

“That is an 11 out of 10 try assist,” Voss said.

Cody Walker got the Rabbitohs back in the contest with a try right on halftime to make it 12-10 to the Dragons at the break.

The Dragons burst out off the blocks in the second half with a try to Mathew Feagai to make it 16-10.

The Rabbitohs threw plenty at the Dragons in the second half but they held on to snap a 10 year drought in the annual grudge match.

Here are the key takeaways from the match.

Source: foxsports.com.au