Dragons forward Tariq Sims signs with Melbourne, could join the Storm immediately

Nine News reporter Danny Weidler revealed Sims has signed a contract to join the Storm in 2023, but the two clubs are currently hashing out a deal to make the move happen as early as this week.

"Melbourne want Tariq Sims to be playing for them now," Weidler said.

"They want him to boost their team now, and I think that could actually happen.

"There are talks underway between Sims and the Dragons and Melbourne to make Tariq Sims (move) in 2022, which would be a fantastic result for the Storm... not so much the Dragons who I think will miss his extreme strength and utility value."

Sims was told last year he was free to leave the Dragons, despite being contracted for 2022.

He was one of NSW's best players during last year's Origin series, playing on the Blues' left edge.

The 32-year-old has played 209 NRL games with the Cowboys, Knights, and Dragons.

Story first published on Nine's Wide World of Sports

Link to orignal story