Doueihi dazzles as Tigers stun Broncos

With Adam Doueihi playing a leading role with a try and six goals the Tigers secured just their fourth win of the season by stunning the fifth-placed Broncos.

The Tigers opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Brent Naden finished off slick work by Fa'amanu Brown, Jock Madden and Asu Kepaoa to cross in the corner. Doueihi's sideline conversion made it 6-0 to the visitors.

Midway through the half the Broncos hit back when Tesi Niu showed some dazzling footwork to stand up Kepaoa and grab his third try of the season.

Seven minutes later the Broncos were in again when Ezra Mam took a pass from Adam Reynolds and did a great job to twist and roll his way to the line and plant the ball down over his head.

The Tigers responded with a spectacular try of their own in the 38th minute when Kelma Tuilagi burst through and found Jock Madden backing up on the inside, the No.7 juggling the ball but hanging on to help his team draw level at the break.

Six minutes into the second half the Tigers took the lead when Doueihi leapt high to tap back a Madden bomb back to Kepaoa before Zane Musgrove, Tyrone Peachey and Alex Seyfarth played their part in putting Starford To'a over.

Musgrove then produced a barnstorming run from close range to grab just the third try of his career and the Tigers had raced to a 24-12 lead.

A powerful try to back-rower Jordan Riki on the right edge in the 58th minute brought the Suncorp Stadium crowd to its feet and Kotoni Staggs knocked the conversion over to make it 24-18.

When Mam kicked out on the full with 11 minutes to play the Tigers had a chance to extend their lead but Brisbane's goal line defence held firm.

A hip drop tackle by Pat Carrigan on Jackson Hastings in the 73rd minute handed Doueihi the chance to put the Tigers out by eight points and the five-eighth converted the penalty for 26-18.

Doueihi put the finishing touches on a superb performance when he scored from the scrumbase in the 76th minute to give the Tigers a 32-18 lead.

Doueihi's try was his sixth in his last six games at Suncorp Stadium and he also ran for 122 metres and had four tackle breaks.

The upset victory gave interim Tigers coach Brett Kimmorley his first win since taking the helm.

Match Snapshot

The Tigers completed just 14 of 21 sets in the first half at 66 per cent but still did enough to go to the break level with the Broncos.

Payne Haas played the first 50 minutes straight for the Broncos, churning out 147 metres from 13 runs.

Tesi Niu, Corey Oates and Kotoni Staggs had 18 tackle breaks between them for Brisbane.

Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds left the field in the 48th minute for a HIA which he passed.

Tigers bench forward Fonua Pole was sent for a HIA in the 49th minute. He passed and was able to return to the game.

Wests Tigers have scored 122 points in their past three games against the Broncos.

Jackson Hastings was placed on report in the 55th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Deine Mariner enjoyed a fine debut for the Broncos with 143 run metres and three tackle breaks.

Tigers forward Kelma Tuilagi was sent for a HIA in the 66th minute.

Veteran winger Ken Maumalo came up with eight tackle breaks for the Tigers.

Broncos prop Pat Carrigan was placed on report in the 73rd minute for a hip drop tackle on Jackson Hastings.

The Tigers have won their past four games against the Broncos.

Play of the Game

Jock Madden came into the Tigers side late in the week after Luke Brooks withdrew and he produced something special just before half-time when he put Kelma Tuilagi into a hole with a deft pass and then backed up on the inside to take the return ball from the back-rower. The 22-year-old halfback juggled the ball a couple of times but clung on to finish off his team's second try and give the underdogs a big lift just before the break.

What They Said

"I'm extremely proud of the boys with what they have done. The journey they went on from last Sunday night [after Cowboys loss] effectively from when things went against us and they had every reason to say 'we can fall into a heap now' ... I'm proud of these guys as a coach because for the last four weeks we've been really good and we've been knocking on the door for a win and for me it's not about how many times I win as a coach, it's about how well we go and how we get better as a team and a club and that's been a really enjoyable moment that's enjoyed over the last month." - Tigers interim coach Brett Kimmorley

"You don't have to be off too far to lose at this level. There was plenty of effort there but just a couple of moments in both halves where they won the battle and in the end they won the war. The Tigers' football over the past five weeks has been very good and they probably shouldn't be sitting where they are on the ladder. We just weren't quite there tonight and the Tigers were. The beauty is we have a short turnaround into the Roosters so we can fix things up pretty quickly and get into Thursday night." - Broncos coach Kevin Walters

What's Next

The Broncos have a five-day turnaround before they open Round 21 against the Roosters at the SCG followed by three home games in a row against the Knights, Storm and Eels. Origin winger Selwyn Cobbo is a chance to return from concussion next weekend.

The Tigers are back on familiar territory at Campbelltown Stadium in Round 21 when they host the Knights. Back-rower Luke Garner (neck) is expected back on deck for the last game at Campbelltown for the season.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story