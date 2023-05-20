Dolphins v Storm: Bromwich boost; NAS on track

The Storm were made to work for the two points in Round 11 but will certainly take plenty from a 24-16 win that has them just two points off the top of the table despite an up-and-down year so far.

Craig Bellamy will know his side are up against another tough challenge this week as they take on supercoach Wayne Bennett for his 901st career game.

Bennett's Dolphins were humming at Magic Round as they dispatched of Cronulla with a first-half attacking blitz, and will no doubt be eager to build on their Suncorp success this week with several injured troops back on deck.

All eyes will be on the return of Felise Kaufusi, Kenny and Jesse Bromwich as they face off against their Storm for the first time since departing at the end of 2022 to join the NRL's newest franchise, while Jarrod Wallace is tracking towards the 200th NRL game of his career.

Team News

Dolphins: No changes in the 24-hour update, with captain Jesse Bromwich (hamstring) and centre Brenko Lee (hamstring) both tracking to make their return from injury, while Ray Stone (head knock) is also back on deck. Mark Nicholls will be at least another week away in his return from a thumb injury, after dropping out of the squad on Friday night.

Storm: Nelson Asofa-Solomona remains on track to start in the front row after copping a knock to the ribs last week, with Tui Kamikamica listed on the bench. Grant Anderson replaced Tom Eisenhuth on the interchange in the only change in the 24-hour update. Tariq Sims and Tyran Wishart remain in the extended squad.

