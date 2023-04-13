Dolphins v Rabbitohs: Wallace ruled out; Arrow, Johnston return

Wayne Bennett's men headed north without inspirational skipper Jesse Bromwich and playmakers Sean O'Sullivan and Anthony Milford, but exploded out of the blocks with an early double to Jamayne Isaako and never looked back.

In Round 7 they come up against South Sydney, the club Bennett led to the 2021 grand final and a side riding high after a Good Friday demolition of the Bulldogs.

Playing his 150th NRL game, superstar fuillback Latrell Mitchell was in devastating form for the Rabbitohs with a hat-trick of tries, two try assists and 191 running metres, and he'll have the Dolphins on red alert every time he touches the ball.

Opposing fullback Isaako has been superb in the opening six rounds, leading the NRL pointscoring table with 72 and sitting equal top of the tryscoring with teammate Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow on eight tries.

The Suncorp Stadium crowd should be in for a feast of attacking football as Isaako and 'Hammer' pit their speed and skill against Mitchell, Cody Walker and Campbell Graham, who also helped himself to a Good Friday hat-trick.

Team News

Dolphins: Skipper Jesse Bromwich returns up front after missing last week's win over the Cowboys due to illness. Jarrod Wallace is out after suffering a Category 1 concussion with JJ Collins coming onto the bench. The other changes include Robert Jennings back on the wing for Edrick Lee and Ray Stone to alongside Bromwich in the middle with Herman Ese'ese to the interchange. No changes in Wednesday's 24-hour update.

Rabbitohs: A change on Wednesday with Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson (ankle) dropping out, his place taken by Taane Milne. On the other wing, Alex Johnston returns after missing the Good Friday clash with a concussion. The other big inclusion is Jai Arrow, who returns from a hamstring injury and replaces Tevita Tatola (knee) in the starting side. Blake Taaffe is 18th man.

Stat Attack

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has won his last seven games coaching against the Rabbitohs.

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker has scored four tries in his past three games.

Winger Jamayne Isaako has scored over half of the Dolphins’ points (72 out of 140).

Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston has scored 11 tries in his past nine games at Suncorp Stadium.

Dolphin Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has the chance to break the record for consecutive tryscoring for a new club.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.

