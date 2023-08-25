Dolphins v Cowboys: Bromwich ruled out; Luki in for Nanai

Five of those defeats have been by 10 points or less and there has plenty to admire about their efforts against Wests Tigers and Newcastle in recent weeks, both games going right down to the wire before slipping out of the Dolphins' grasp.

The Cowboys remain in the hunt for a trop-eight spot despite a three-game losing streak dropping them from seventh to ninth and knocking their points differential down from +57 to +12.

Unless the Cowboys can put some steel back in their defence they risk sliding out of finals contention with a danger game against the Dolphins followed by a daunting trip to Sydney to confront the Panthers in Round 27

Team News

Dolphins: Captain Jesse Bromwich will miss the game with a groin injury, while Robert Jennings is also out with a knee issue. Euan Aitken has been promoted to start in the centres after initially being named on the bench, while Jarrod Wallace replaces Bromwich in the front-row. Playmaker Isaiya Katoa joins the interchange, along with JJ Collins. There are a few key returns for the Dolphins too, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (head knock) back at fullback. Connelly Lemuelu and Kenny Bromwich both return as well.

Cowboys: Heilum Luki comes into the starting side with Jeremiah Nanai sidelined by a shoulder injury. The new man on the bench is Kulikefu Finefeuiaki. In the backline, Zac Laybutt comes into the centres, Murray Taulagi pushes to the wing and Semi Valemei is out with a knee injury. There were no changes when the squads were trimmed 24 hours before kick-off.

Original article by: NRL.com