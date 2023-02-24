Dolphins splash in on Farnworth for 2024

Farnworth will join the Dolphins for the 2024 season after completing his commitments with the Broncos later this year.

The move should be a familiar one for Farnworth, who has lived in Brisbane since 2017 after relocating from England to chase his NRL dream.

The Dolphins play seven matches each year out of Suncorp Stadium, the home ground they share with Farnworth’s current club.

His signature is a true prize for the Dolphins, who attempted to sign the scintillating back for their debut season of 2023.

But the 23-year-old will now play in red, gold and white until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Dolphins’ chief executive Terry Reader said Farnworth’s signing was a huge coup for the new club, that will make its debut in the NRL in just over a week’s time.

Farnworth stamped himself as a centre of true international class while playing for England at last year’s World Cup.

There is no doubt that Herbie has been on our radar right from the very moment we started recruiting for this club at the end of 2021.

“We made a big play to get him for 2023 and just missed out, so to now secure him on a long-term deal is a huge win for our club.

“Herbie showed what a great player he can be in the NRL for the Broncos last year before injury hampered him.

“To see him bounce back from that biceps injury at the end of last year and demonstrate what a world-class performer he is was amazing.

“We are so excited about what he will do in Dolphins’ colours.”

After playing in the under-20s for the Broncos and graduating to the Queensland Cup, Farnworth made his NRL debut in round 16 of the 2019 season.

He has appeared in 53 NRL matches for the Broncos and played the first of his four Tests for England at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

He will join the Dolphins when pre-season training for the 2024 season begins in November.

Story first published on dolphinsnrl.com.au

Link to original story: https://www.dolphinsnrl.com.au/news/2023/02/24/world-class-centre-secure...