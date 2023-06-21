Dolphins sign Bulldogs back

Averillo will join Brisbane Broncos and English international centre, Herbie Farnworth as a new signing next season, strengthening their back line.

Averillos has been in terrific form this season and already has an impressive 69 matches of NRL experience to his name, debuting in 2020.

In 14 appearances this season, he has managed to score seven tries, including doubles against the Dragons and Raiders.

He was named the Rookie of the Year at the Bulldogs in 2020, and earned his first representative honours playing for the Prime Minister's XIII against Papua New Guinea in Brisbane.