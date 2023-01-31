Dolphins name team list for opening trial against Capras

The 22-player squad, which was announced to players at their training session earlier this morning, will travel to Marley Brown Oval in Gladstone to take on the Central Queensland Capras on Saturday night.

This will be the first appearance of a Dolphins NRL team ahead of their official competition debut next month against Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

The Capras, who play in Queensland's Hostplus Cup, are an affiliate team of the Dolphins and have players taking part in train and trail opportunity at the club, with Tyler Szepanowski and Lachlan Hubner both named to play for the Dolphins.

The PNG Hunters also have a strategic pathways partnership with the Dolphins NRL franchise and three of their players in Judah Rimbu, Rodrick Tai and Sherwin Tanabi are in the squad.

While many of the players predicted to be part of their Round 1 line-up have not been named, with more experienced players like Jesse Bromwich, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Felise Kaufusi and Anthony Milford set to feature later during the Preseason Challenge matches, there is still plenty of interest in this Saturday’s line up.

Tongan wunderkind Isaiya Katoa, who is one of a number of players at the club who featured at the recent Rugby League World Cup, will be the first player to don the number 7 halfback jersey, while players with NRL experience include JJ Collins and former Brisbane Bronco George Fai in the front row.

Hooker Taniela Otukolo, who was released from the Warriors last week is in the 22-player squad, while development player Harrison Graham has been named to start in the number 9 jersey. Centre is another highly contested position at the Dolphins, with Jack Bostock and Valynce Te Whare (main image) the starting combination for this trial.

The side will be coached by assistant coach Nathan Fien.

Link to original story

Story first published on NRL.com