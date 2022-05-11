Digicel's K7m Platinum Sponsorship

PNG’s leading telecommunications provider and digital operator is backing the two national teams, signing on as a Platinum Sponsor for three seasons commencing this year.

Digicel PNG’s Senior Vice President, Lorna McPherson said, “As Platinum Sponsors, I am equally delighted and excited to announce our commitment of over two million kina a year to our National Rugby League teams and flag bearers, the PNG Kumuls and PNG Orchids. This is indeed is a milestone sponsorship for us as we increase our level of support and investment in the sport of rugby league in PNG.”

“We at Digicel understand how passionate our people are about rugby league and how it unites our nation. And through great partnerships with the PNG National Rugby League Competition and the PNG Rugby Football League throughout, we are proud to be a part of this great sport and its development over the years.

“We have supported rugby league from all levels including local community tournaments, school boys rugby league, the Digicel Cup competition for 12 years, the PNG Hunters and now, it is our pleasure to come on board as Platinum sponsors of PNG Kumuls and PNG Orchids. It is safe to say that we are truly a great supporter of rugby league in PNG.

“With that, I wish the PNG Kumuls the best in their preparation for the upcoming Rugby World Cup and I urge all PNG rugby league fans to get behind the PNG Kumuls and show them support as they prepare to represent us in the international arena,” said McPherson.

PNG Orchids Chairlady Okara Yogi expressed gratitude towards McPherson and Digicel PNG’s support to the female national rugby league team.

She further added that the plantinum sponsorship towards the Kumuls and Orchids was timely and Digicel PNG could not be thanked enough for the support over the 3-year funding.

Speaking on behalf of the Kumuls Board, Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League Chairman Sandis Tsaka expressed the significance of the platinum sponsorship by Digicel PNG as it would not only support the two national teams towards the World Cup but over 3 years.

“Digicel as we all know are not new to the game, they’ve invested in the sport over the last 20 years significantly across all our 6 tiers of the game,” he said.

The platinum sponsorship break up sees the Kumuls and Orchids each receive K1 million this year, K1.1 million in 2023, and K1.2 million in 2024.