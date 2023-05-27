DigicelExxon Mobil Cup preview

Meanwhile after Round 6 EPG Mioks and Lae Snax Tigers remain undefeated and sit at the top of the points table in Pool A with 12 points apiece.

Mioks will face their biggest test this Sunday when they host PRK Mendi Muruks in the main match of the Pool A clash at the Aipus oval Wabag.

Mioks have earned their stripes as the team to beat this year after their amazing record of undefeated runs 6 out of 6.

Muruks were shocked by the unpredictable Mt. Hagen Eagles last week after giving away a crucial penalty right at the stroke of fulltime. In tomorrow’s clash, Muruks would be desperate to get back to the winners circle with a strong and more disciplined performance if they want to knock off competition leaders.

In the other Pool A game, Tigers would have to be on their guard if they want to stop the high flying Eagles.

The big double header in this weekend's drawcard is at the Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby.

In the main event at 3.30pm Gulf Isou lock horns with defending Cup holders Kroton Hela Wigmen. Both teams haven't been that impressive of late however on current form and experience Wigmen might just get home a close one.

The preceding matchup between Port Moresby Vipers and Central Dabaris is expected to set the tone for the day. Dabaris had some real discipline issues last week against Wigmen and unless they turn up with a different attitude and mindset they could find themselves chasing the Vipers all day.

By the way Round 7 kicked off today with Gurias hosted Pride in Kokopo and Cutters played Lahanis in Kimbe.