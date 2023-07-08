Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Round 13 preview

The main event at 3.30pm will see the inform reigning premiers Kroton Hela Wigmen up against the giant killers, EMK Sepik Pride preceded by an even battle between Gulf Isou and Gas Resources Central Dabaris at 1pm.

Sunday's big showdown between Wigmen and Sepik Pride is predicted to draw a massive crowd to the national football stadium.

On form Wigmen are starting to hit their straps recording 7 wins and two draws, currently share top spot with Gurias on 16 pts apiece in Pool B, Pride with 9 competition points from 4 wins and one draw.

However regardless of current statistics both teams are expected to come out firing from the get go to stay in the race.

As witnessed over the last two rounds the boys from the north, Pride are starting to show some form and consistency with back to back wins over Vipers and Dabaris.

The combination of captain Wartovo Puara Jnr at 7 and young Michael Ragi at 6, and Garry Parai at 9 is starting to gel if anything. That would be put to the test tomorrow when they face the experience of Wigmen's general Solomon Pokare, Tony Wemin and Ikiboi Lawrence.

In the forwards, both teams are ready to dig in but again Wigmen might prevail in terms of big games experiences. However if Pride can play to their strength and stay in the grind for the full 80 minutes the score could be anything.

In the earlier encounter between Gulf Isou and Central Dabaris both teams struggled for points in their last games so this could be a toss-up. Dabaris might just prevail in the end.

Meanwhile in Wabag EPG Enga Mioks current unblemished winning record this season is set to continue when the host the lackluster Hagen Eagles at Aipus oval.

At the Lae Rugby League Oval, Lae Snax Tigers have a tough battle on their hands when they host Bintangor Goroka Lahanis who are starting to hit some form.

After this weekend’s round 13 matches competition with break for a week before the cross pool format resumes in Round 14.