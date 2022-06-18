Digicel Cup Round 9 Preview

And the Vipers come under the pump to maintain their early season winning form.

Matches will be played in five different venues.

On Saturday, Minj will host Mt. Hagen Eagles and PRK Gulf Isou, Kimbe Cutters and Bintangor Lanahis meet in Kimbe and competition leaders Agmark Gurias hosts JPG Waghi Tumbe in Kokopo.

While Lae will host a double header - Lae Snax Tigers vs EPG Mioks and PRK Muruks meet Moni Plus NCDC.

On Sunday, Port Moresby’s Santos National Football stadium will host an interesting clash between the competition entertainers Central Dabaris against second place Kroton Hela Wigmen.

Both teams are pumped up for this clash on the back of two big wins against Vipers and Gurias respectively, which is good for their confidence.

Wigmen will bring a lot of energy and aggression into the contest using their bigmen in captain, Valentine Culligan, Manu Kame, dummy-half Patrick Morea and lock Kopu Piju to try wear out their lighter opponents.

Halfback Solomon Pokare and five-eight Tonny Wemin who have been in good form of late will be controlling play through the middle while aggressive centre Junior Igila, Valentine Wamdi and the versatile Alan Simbiri at fullback keeping tag of Dabaris short side plays.

From Dabaris perspective, the result from their last game against Vipers last week would have raised a few eye-brews with their combinations and set plays now starting to jell.

Captain Wallen Tau Loi at lock and the elusive No.1 Morea Morea Jnr, who is dangerous from broken play will be dictating terms for his form centre, Mega Pali, Andrew Solo and speed machine, Douglas Pirika to outpace Wigmen on the edges.

Dabaris forward pack has been consistent as well and with the injection of former Wigmen, Agiru John Aku and former Guria Rex Kaupa into the pack.

Last week provided some go forward for the team. They will be assisted by Sydney Koi, Benard Goma, Presley Soto at dummy half and Lega Batia.

Steering the ship through the middle will be William Mone and Lote Kuman in the 6 and 7.

If Dabaris can repeat the same tactic they used against Vipers last week and is anybody’s game.