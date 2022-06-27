Digicel Cup Round 10 Review; Muruks maintain lead

Muruks displayed yet another solid performance over CPG Dabaris, 36-12, in Lae, Morobe Province, yesterday.

Other winners Round 10 winners were Agmark Rabaul Gurias 34-10 over Gulf Isou, Kroton Hela Wigmen 28, defeated JPG Waghi Tumbe 14. Lae Snax Tigers 14 defeated Moni Plus NCDC Vipers 6. EPG Enga Mioks 14, prevailed over WNBPG Kimbe Cutters 6, and Bintangor Goroka Lahanis 28, beat Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles 8.

The Santos National Football Stadium played host to another mouth-watering doubleheader on Sunday with great anticipation of more upsets. However as it turned out Wigmen and Tigers held their line well to prevail over their respective opponents.

In the opening clash, the young Tumbe outfit gave the more experienced Wigmen a scare before going down at fulltime.

The main drawcard of the day saw reigning Digicel Cup premiers, Tigers, back in the nation's capital for the first time since winning the cup in September 2021, to meet the Vipers. The new look Tigers outfit, though missing over 50 percent of iots premiership winning personnel from last season, their line-up was littered with a number of former Moresby based players in Shallom Bire, Ben Wemin and Able Rami (Vipers), Tommy Moide (Wigmen), Adam Korave (Dabaris) and Nicky Hasu (Dabaris).

Interestingly Vipers, missing a number of their big guns, really let them down big time. Tigers though did not look convincingly confident, also had their share of misdemeanour when their number 11 was sent to the bin for a dangerous tackle on Vipers winger Vicky Kevau jnr. Tigers were first to score through left winger Max Vali after chasing a well weighted Hasu kick into the Vipers in goal to take an early lead. From another set play inside Vipers half, Tigers scored again through right winger to extend the lead 8 nil until the break.

After halftime, Vipers came out of the sheds looking refreshed. Karis Peter put a pinpoint cross field kick into Tigers right hand corner for wingman winning the aerial contest with Vali to score Vipers’ first try.

But again Vipers ill-discipline let them down. Tigers’ speedsters Vali and Palo completed the day with a try double to seal the win at fulltime.