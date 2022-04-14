Digicel Cup Comp Vital Link: Chow

He said the franchises were urged to play their role in promoting game development in the provinces, in alignment with PNGRFL’s objectives, as the future of the game depended on the upcoming players and officials.

“With the Rugby League World Cup taking place in England in October, there are opportunities for players in the national competition to gain selection to the squad,” he said.

Chow thanked Digicel PNG for entering its 12th year as Naming Rights Sponsor of the national competition and stated that PNGNRLC management would be working closely with Digicel to deliver entertaining rugby league on field and on screen.

SP Brewery will be continuing as Platinum Sponsor.