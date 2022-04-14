Digicel Cup 2022 Season Fixtures Set

Round 1 will kick offs on Sunday 24 April with double headers in Port Moresby and Lae, and matches in Wabag and Goroka. The twelve franchises will be competing over 17 rounds and 4 weeks of finals, with the Grand Final on 25th September.

There will be no games for two weeks during the polling period of the National General Elections in late June- early July.

Other venues will be Minj, Kokopo and Kimbe. Hela Wigmen’s future venue in Tari is expected to be completed during the year, while PRK Mendi Muruks home venue is unavailable due to construction works.

Moniplus Port Moresby Vipers have requested their home games to be held at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium but this is yet to be approved by the Board.

PNGNRLC Chairman Adrian Chow, re-elected for another three-year term at its AGM last weekend, said that the Digicel Cup competition was the vital link between the masses of players in schools and local leagues, and the high performance levels of the Hunters, Kumuls and Orchids.

The franchises were urged to play their role in promoting game development in the provinces, in alignment with PNGRFL’s objectives, as the future of the game depended on the upcoming players and officials. With the RLWC taking place in England in October, there are opportunities for players in the national competition to gain selection to the squad.

He thanked Digicel PNG for entering its 12th year as Naming Rights Sponsor of the national competition and stated that PNGNRLC management would be working closely with Digicel to deliver entertaining rugby league on field and on screen. SP Brewery will be continuing as Platinum Sponsor.

Digicel PNG Vice President, Lorna McPherson when speaking at yesterday’s press conference said that Digicel has supported the semi professional league since 2011.

“Digicel Papua New Guinea supports the development of the people of Papua New Guinea, and we remain committed to sponsoring the local sports, talent and our national sport, rugby league, through the PNGNRL.”

“Our commitment is playing a part in any form of development in PNG,” McPherson said.

McPherson added that as major sponsors Digicel is proud to bring live rugby action through their platforms TVWAN and team updates on Loop PNG as they recognize the importance of rugby league as a sport that promotes discipline, builds character and encourages good sportsmanship.



PNG National Rugby League Competition Manager, Ora Gairo stated that this year anticipates a better season with the Banis Protocols continued to be observed.

“It’s totally different from last year where we were concentrated in just Lae and Port Moresby without crowds, but for this year, we’ll have crowds for the games starting round 1,” Gairo said.

On behalf of the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League, Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Hondina thanked Digicel PNG for extending their commitment to rugby league.

“We are fortunate to have people like Lorna on the Board who understands the big picture of rugby league,” Hondina said.

