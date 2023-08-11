DEM CUP 1st eliminations

The first round of the eliminations this Sunday will see defending premiers Kroton Hela Wigmen face off with Bintangor Goroka Lahanis in the first of the double header at 12.30pm. ENB Agmark Gurias meet traditional rivals, PRK Mendi Muruks in the main event at 3pm.

A bumper crowd is expected for this Sunday’s blockbuster.

Gurias have some unfinished business with Muruks after going down by 12 points, 22-12 in their recent round 14 clash in Port Moresby. Gurias were left wanting in that match, meaning they would be contemplating a strong start with better execution this time around to avenge the loss and get through to the next round.

Both teams have a wealth of big game experience and are evenly matched upfront, which is expected to set the platform for a fiery battle through the middle with plenty of skill and speed out the back.

The team that executes better and stays in the grind with good discipline will come out on top.

In the preceding match at 12.30pm, Wigmen will be up against their 2020 winning rookie coach of the year, Charlie Wabo, now in charge of Lahanis. If anything, this might backfire on Wigmen should they have too much respect for their former mentor. However, the premiers have hit their straps and playing some good consistent football of late. Again, they are favourites to unleash and kick off for their title defense.