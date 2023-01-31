Dates set for JT Nines

The tournament is used by Moresby South Rugby League as prelude to prepare for the season proper one week after the tourney.

This year marks the 13th Edition of the shorter version of rugby league sponsored by local MP Justin Tkatchenko with major cash prize incentives up for grabs; K20, 000 cash prize for the open men’s and open women's, and Under 20 with K10,000.

Moresby South Rugby League Chairman Bagelo Solien, who is also the tournament director, said it's an open tournament for local clubs and invitational teams with big interest from the outside teams. Solien said they are yet to confirm the numbers from 44 last season to maybe 50 for open men's.

Solien said the team registration fees are K1000 for open men's and K500 for women's and Under 20.

He said the Moresby South Rugby League as usual will use this event as preseason and to prepare for the season proper a week after.

The chairman challenged the Moresby South affiliates that it's an open tournament and no restrictions on current or former PNG Kumuls, PNG Hunters, PNG Orchids and Digicel Cup players as it will be good experience and opportunity to rub shoulders with the elite players.

He said as usual, teams like defending champions Waidex, runner up Avengers (Ave RLC), Erima Funeral Home Laumas, SSG Roosters campaign are boosted with big guns.

Solien said other clubs to look out for are Taurama Wolf Pack, Gabutu Dragons, Vabukori Mosquitos, 2 Mile Pearls, Sab City Raiders, Joyce Bay Roosters, Vadavada United, Koki Eels, SS Rabbitohs, Kone Eagles, Kipo Eastern Pride, 6 Mile Crows, Kaugere Bulldogs and Kaugere Seagulls.