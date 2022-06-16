Dabaris Tame Vipers

The Dabaris bravery in their defense had forced the Vipers into many errors. The Central team is not all about skill, speed and agility but with good attitude and having pride in the jersey.

After competition front-runners, Agmark Gurias overwhelmed them the week before. It was a big ask for the Steven Gunua-coached side to regroup quickly for the Round 8 clash against Port Moresby Vipers.

Vipers appeared to be struggling for some midway through the season had all their big guns on deck to intimidate the lighter Dabaris pack but to no avail.

The party started 10 minutes into the contest when former Mioks forward, Agiru John Ako opened the scoring for Dabaris with an unconverted try to lead 4-0.

Vipers on counter but squandered their chances due to a lot handling errors and poor execution letting them down big time.

A Vipers mistake inside Dabaris half, presented Baimuru-Central speed machine, Douglas Pirika another scoring opportunity, when he scooped up the lose ball and scooted away to score next to the upright.

The try conversion by Morea extended the lead to 10-0 to halftime.

Second half saw Vipers unleash big boppers, Stanton Albert and Enock Maki into the fray to gain some valuable metres into Dabaris half, before former Pukpuk 7s star William Tirang broke away to score Vipers first try to trail 6-10

Dabaris responded with strong defensive attitude and tempo in attack that again frustrated and forced the Vipers into more errors before Pirika broke lose again to complete his double at 14-6.

Vipers from a quick positional change saw Brian Gispe shifted to the left edge before he got a well time pass to barrow his way over to score a consolation.

It was late comeback for Vipers as they went down at full time 14-10.