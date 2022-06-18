Dabaris Schools Rugby League

The competition is targeting U14 and U18 boys with the theme, “building champions” an initiative of the Central Dabaris franchise, to build and develop the next generation of elite rugby league players from the province.

The Central Provincial Government has embraced the initiative with a funding support of K100,000 to roll out the schools program.

Central Dabaris Junior Development Officer, Gomara Ahuta said since its launch in April, they have 14 teams in U14 and U18 boys and girls, who participated in the pre-season. The season proper starts this weekend.

Ahuta said they would identify potential talents in U14 and monitor their progress for inclusion into Dabaris High Performance program, while U18 will become part of the main playing group.