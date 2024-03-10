DABARIS LOOK BEYOND FINAL 26-MAN SQUAD

The 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup has drawn near and the rugby league franchises have started finalizing their playing group before the 2024 season start in April.

As would after every preseason rugby league camp – every year, some players will put up smiles on their faces for making the squad while others would grind their teeth for missing the final cut; and aim to do better next time when taken into the camp.

Players making the Gas Resources Central Dabaris will soon experience this when the final squad is announced, and the franchise is ready to make a call. While it will be heartbreaking for some young talents missing the final 25-men squad, the franchise has an interesting plan to keep them attached to the franchise.

Gunua said “Coz they are skillful and talented, we didn’t want to let them go; therefore, after I pick the 26-man squad, we will keep them (remaining 24 players).

“There is a competition we will be participating in, Port Moresby South League, we will keep them with us and they will play in that competition. And the 26 that cut will participate in the 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Competition.”

Gunua added, “So it’s not like we will be releasing them, they will be intact with us; because we don’t want to train them and let them go and when we trying to bring them back, it’s another hectic process. So training will continue as a team for the 26 in the Digicel ExxonMobil cup and 24 in the Moresby South Rugby League.”

The Central Dabaris have 50 players in the preseason training camp. They will be only getting 26 players for the 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup competition. The other 24 players will be accommodated in the Moresby South Rugby League competition.

The Central Dabaris head coach thanked Eda-Dabaris Nines Southern Regional Nines tournaments for the junior development pathways for the franchise. The club is anticipating a continued partnership with the competitions and its sponsors.

Meanwhile, Gunua affirmed the Central franchise has recruited some players from other rugby league clubs to bolster its pact in the areas necessary. Few recruits in the spine area include; Justin Yoka, Nicky Asu and Max Toia, The club remains hopeful for the 2024 season.