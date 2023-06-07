Dabaris knock Isou to continue winning form

After an error riddled opening half the Central men were able to regroup and pulled away in the second half.

After registering their first win of the season against EMK Sepik Pride in Round 5, Gulf Isou have continued to struggle to remain consistent in the competition. This was evident in their last three games losing streak to Hela Wigmen, Vipers and Dabaris.

Sunday’s clash against Dabaris was a must win game for Isou despite their mediocre form of late and the lack of confidence in the game.

Things were looking promising for Isou in the opening exchanges after forcing Dabaris into uncharacteristic errors to take an early 6-0 lead from a chase and regather by Michael Timothy.

Against a run of play Dabaris got back into their rhythm showing their try scoring prowess with tries to Mathew Wauwe, from a Lega Batia pass followed by the brilliance of center William Bire on the right edge before Agiru John Ako barged his way over to close out the first half in their favour 14-6.

At resumption of the second stanza, Isou kept Dabaris pinned down inside their half from a number of repeat sets which eventually paid off with a try to Ray Watt Vincent to trail 10-14. Isou were looking ominous to score again but poor execution and taking wrong options let them down.

Darabris were resilient in their defense with better set plays using their skill and speed on the edges. From an attacking raid on the left instigated by man of the match Lote Kuman setting up speed machine Douglas Pirika to put on the afterburners for a 50 metre dash for the line to seal the deal 20-10 in Dabaris favour.

Isou must be commended for their display of courage and efforts in their plays but lacked patience, good leadership and cohesion from their spine.