Dabaris hold out Pride

Billed as the Pool B match of the round the Sepik franchise came out to prove they are not easy beats, with all guns blazing from the get go, keeping the more experienced Central province outfit in check all the way through.

While the Northern end stands was packed with family, fans and supporters to cheer their teams on, it was obvious Dabaris were the loudest which might have got them home in the end.

Sepik Pride were first to score in the 8th minute through backrower Micah Tom for a 4-0 lead.

Dabaris immediately hit back with a 6 pointer from a kick and chase that saw a friendly foot race between speed machine Douglas Pirika and fullback Junior Bobby for the ball. Pirika getting there first to make it a 6-4 ball game Dabaris favor.

From the next wave of attack, a gutsy effort by Dabaris rake Wauwe and centre Batia brilliantly paid off with their 2nd try pushing them further in front 10-4 kick missed.

Pride without 4 of their big guns in Joe Frank "the tank”, Francis Takai, John Paul and Roy Elison out injured looked venerable at times but scrambled well to contain the power play of Lega Batia, Sydney Koi, Ade Kawa, Mathew Wauwe and man of the match Cliff Denge.

A quick dart out of dummy by Pride's rocket dynamo Gerry Parai caught the defense napping draw the fullback in and then delivered the money ball for Wari Rex to draw level 10 all. An infringement by Dabaris inside their 30 gave Pride a gift 2 points buffer going into the break 12-10.

Second half started in similar fashion, but this time it's Dabaris centre Michael Yanis going in for a double to put his team back on the driver’s seat 18 -12. Dabaris lanky middle forward Cliffy Denge then followed through with another try to skip away to a 22-12 lead.

Pride showed a bit of patience and resilience in their attack that saw reserve back Michael Ragi coming up with a freakish play on the right flank resulted in a beautiful touchdown by young Sepik sensation and debutant Jonathan Aisa to give them a sniff at 22-18. But that’s all she wrote with Central Dabaris picking their 3rd win in a row at fulltime.