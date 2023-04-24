Dabaris down Isou

The previous week they led new franchise EMK Sepik Pride 14-4 before Pride scored 3 unanswered tries to seal their maiden win 16-14.

The first of the double header, tagged ‘the battle of the local derby’, Isou got their noses in front earlier from a penalty kick followed by a try to Captain Gabby Taune to lead 8 nil.

Dabaris were never out of the game though, and showed glimpses of how dangerous they are. However, ill-discipline and incomplete sets let them down on a number of occasions.

From a good attacking set inside Isou's half, Dabaris finally cracked the line when lanky young winger Wala Samoa finished off a slick backline move with a try just before the stroke of half-time. A successful conversion from the touchline by Jnr Bobby put the margin at 6-8 in Isou’s favor.

Isou again started the second half in style when five-eighth Michael Timothy scored from a charged down to push Isou further to 14-6.

Halfway through second half, young Samoa got his second from a Lote Kuman kick to put Dabaris back within striking distance 12-14.

With the clocking ticking Dabaris middle forward Kaupa Rex came up with an all or nothing play when he crashed over the right end corner for what would be the match winning try, later confirmed by the video Bunker.

At fulltime Dabaris (16) beat Isou (14).