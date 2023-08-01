Dabari’s finals hope fades

However, the Gas Resources sponsored side find themselves outside the top six with just one match remaining for the regular season before finals are played.

Dabaris entered Lae Rugby League Oval yesterday for round 15 match sitting on 7th position, just outside top six with an aim to grab a win.

For the entirety of the match, the men from Central Province put up a strong fight to back up their win from the previous weekend but the Muruks showed their class to walk away with extra two points when the contest ended 22- 18 in favour of Muruks.

Dabaris head coach Steven Gunua said his side had a chance to pull off the win but they could not capitalize on their opportunities. The Mendi Muruks, on the other hand, made use of their opportunities and deserve the win.

Dabaris will regroup and give their best shot in their final game of the season this weekend against the Kimbe Cutters and see where they finish the 2023 season.

They started the season very well with a couple of early wins but it is safe to say they peak at the wrong time of the season. They lose the form in the back-end of the season which will hurt their hope of making the finals.

They are mathematically a chance to make the finals. As it is, the result of the matches for Vipers, Lahanis, and Muruks this weekend will determine whether or not they play finals football. In the meantime, their focus is on winning their next game.

Meanwhile, the top four spots in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup are EPG Enga Mioks, Kroton Hela Wigmen, Lae Snax Tigers and ENB Rabaul Gurias.

Mendi Muruks, Goroka Lahanis, Port Moresby Vipers and Central Dabaris will battle out in the final round of the competition to claim the remaining two spots to make the finals cut.