Crunch Time in Digicel Cup

The main drawcard on Sunday will see early Cup favourites and joint competition leaders Lae Snax Tigers and PRK Mendi Muruks in Lae.

While teams fight on to keep their finals hopes alive an epic battle at the top end of the ledger for minor premiership honors is looming between competition leaders, Lae Snax Tigers and second placed PRK Mendi Muruks this Sunday at the Lae rugby league oval.

Both teams are currently locked up on 16 points apiece with Tigers just ahead on percentage.

Muruks under coach, Roderick Puname look strong across the park under the leadership of veteran and skipper, Teza Tenza and try to uphold consistency.

Tigers despite of a slight mid-season slump losing to Lahanis have been able to regroup to maintain their spot at top of the competition table. A fiery battle is looming with the outcome could go either way.

On another front this could be tagged as a preview of the grand final

In Kokopo, sixth placed Agmark Rabaul Gurias play host to the revamped Moni Plus NCDC Vipers on Saturday. This is do or die for Gurias who are hanging on at the edge of the cut off mark.

In Wabag EPG Mioks will be looking to stop defending champions, Kroton Hela Wigmen to finishing off their season on a high. In Minj EPG Waghi Tumbe will be too strong for Bintangor Goroka Lahanis.

For the Port Moresby, double-header an even contest is expected between PRK Gulf Isou and Kimbe Cutters. While in the second game, CPG Dabaris will be out to restore some lost pride, when they take on the highflying Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles who will be also desperate for the two points to keep their top six hopes alive.