CRU Top of ladder clash

Brothers Rugby Union Club, who sit atop the competition ladder, will play a second-placed Defence.

Brothers is the only team in the competition that remains unbeaten in the past 8 rounds. The team won six matches and drew in two, to sit first on the ladder.

Not far behind is the Defence Rugby Union Team. Defence won five matches, drew two and lost one.

Both teams have shown strength through the middle using their big forward pack. They played a similar brand of football with their forwards setting the platform for the backs to strike out wide. The match will be clash of the best forward pack. Whoever wins the battle in the middle will have a good chance of coming out on top.

Defence will be fighting to stay on top because if it loses this one, Nova, who sit equally on the second spot with five wins two loses and a draw, will move up the ladder to second.

In other premier division games on Saturday, Third Placed Nova Rugby Union Club will take on 7th Place MBB Marlins Rugby Union Club.

On Sunday, Wanderers will take on Harlequins and Valley Hunter will go up against University Rugby Union team.

Fans are urged to come and support their team.