CRU Suspends Teams

The incident occurred during the A grade Round 3 clash. According to the CRU Executive, it has brought the game into disrepute.

In addressing the altercation between Harlequins and Valley Hunters, the CRU Executive in consultation with the Chairman of the CRU Judiciary, decided to not refer the matter to the Judicial Committee, but instead, penalize both teams for their involvement in the incident.

In a statement released by the CRU Executive, commencing last week (Round 4), the A Grade Teams for both Clubs have been stood down for two (2) weekends of competition and their competition points and points for against & against have been forfeited. On both weekends the Players and Team Officials from both Teams shall report to Bava Rugby Park to participate in a Community Service program.

The CRU Executive stated that participation in the Community Service Work program will involve cleaning Bava Rugby Park during and after each competition day, and assist the CRU Match Organizing Committee through the supply of personnel to assist in lines keeping and pitch side officiating.

“The penalty or punishment are designed to get Players and Team Officials to be accountable for their actions and remind them that they are part of the CRU rugby family and what they do, good or bad, big or small, impacts all of us and the image of rugby in the Nation’s capital and our country,” the CRU Executive said in a statement.

“Capital Rugby Union Judiciary Committee has Building a healthy Rugby Culture at CRU, maximizing the safety and welfare for all who participate in the Capital Rugby Union competition, at all levels. It is paramount for the association to grow.

“The on-field incident involving players and team officials in the A Grade match between Harlequins and Valley Hunters, was a reminder that the culture of the CRU is a sum of the cultures in all CRU clubs. The CRU Executive stated that as such, changing mindsets to foster the development of a strong and positive culture in the CRU is a shared responsibility between the CRU and its member clubs,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Harlequins RFUC have taken a step further and decided to stand down all grades for two weeks (round 4 and 5), as a means of impressing on their Players and Team Officials the seriousness of the incident and to reinforce the standards required to participate in the CRU. Although this will impact the CRU competition for two (2) weekends, the stance taken by Harlequins showed their commitment in contributing to building a strong and positive culture in the CRU.