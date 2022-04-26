CRU Names Men’s 7s Team

After a gruelling and competitive selection process, CRU Head coach, Frank Gabi and Assistant
Coach is Jack Maraha have now named their final team.
They are:
1. Emil Latumahina
2. Eliud Hosea
3. Derrick Vomu
4. Blake Mindipi
5. Jezreel Waking
6. Mhustapha Gonna
7. Debe Tore
8. Eddie Ramit
9. Allen Takera
10. Solomon Unobo
11. Potson Agovaua
12. Elton Unna
13. Andrew Ken
14. Andrew Karai
15. Kenneth Vagi
Head Coach – Frank Gabi
Assistant Coach – Jack Maraha
Team Manager – Leon Gawi
Meantime, CRU women’s 7s trials will take place this Sunday at the Bava Park with respective players to set the benchmark for a spot.
There has also been recent appointments made within the CRU clubs. The Uni Piggies has appointed new executive, to lead the Uni Piggies will be Steven Nightingale, appointed recently as Club President.
The CRU family warmly welcomed Nightingale, the family name is not new to sport and has a rich history in developing and running successful sporting teams in PNG like the Agmark Rabaul Gurias.
Outgoing President, Ernie Gangloff was praised for his leadership over the past years. He will remain as CRU’s treasurer as well as the naming rights sponsor of University Piggies through Gangloff Consulting.
Harlequins Rugby Club has welcome change with the appointment of a new executive in Hubert Kikira. He is a long time rugby servant in Port Moresby, lawyer by profession and is passionate about taking Harlequins Rugby to the next level.