CRU Names Men’s 7s Team

After a gruelling and competitive selection process, CRU Head coach, Frank Gabi and Assistant

Coach is Jack Maraha have now named their final team.

They are:

1. Emil Latumahina

2. Eliud Hosea

3. Derrick Vomu

4. Blake Mindipi

5. Jezreel Waking

6. Mhustapha Gonna

7. Debe Tore

8. Eddie Ramit

9. Allen Takera

10. Solomon Unobo

11. Potson Agovaua

12. Elton Unna

13. Andrew Ken

14. Andrew Karai

15. Kenneth Vagi

Head Coach – Frank Gabi

Assistant Coach – Jack Maraha

Team Manager – Leon Gawi

Meantime, CRU women’s 7s trials will take place this Sunday at the Bava Park with respective players to set the benchmark for a spot.

There has also been recent appointments made within the CRU clubs. The Uni Piggies has appointed new executive, to lead the Uni Piggies will be Steven Nightingale, appointed recently as Club President.

The CRU family warmly welcomed Nightingale, the family name is not new to sport and has a rich history in developing and running successful sporting teams in PNG like the Agmark Rabaul Gurias.

Outgoing President, Ernie Gangloff was praised for his leadership over the past years. He will remain as CRU’s treasurer as well as the naming rights sponsor of University Piggies through Gangloff Consulting.

Harlequins Rugby Club has welcome change with the appointment of a new executive in Hubert Kikira. He is a long time rugby servant in Port Moresby, lawyer by profession and is passionate about taking Harlequins Rugby to the next level.