CRU Mens 7’s Final squad

This selected players will prepare for the competition that runs for 4 consecutive weeks. Head Coach Frank Gabi and Assistant Coach Jack Maraha will continue to work with the squad in preparation for upcoming campaign which should be an exciting couple of weeks in our home city!

As the saying goes, “let’s bring home the bacon!

All CRU players selected in an extended squad are required to be on standby for more regular sevens training and development programs as the code embarks on building a 7’s pathway for CRU players over the coming months.

The players have been challenged to keep fit, stay healthy as coaches and the selection panel will be keeping an eye on each player’s progress throughout the season.

Training for the Boromas 7’s squad commences today and Wednesday evening at Bava Rugby Park.