CRU gets off to gradual start

The preseason which will run for 3 weekends will field U19 Boys, Open Men and Open Women teams.

CRU Match Coordinator Petero Kilori was at Bava Park nice and early to organize match officials and coordinate the matches throughout the day.

Kilori said every year they kick off preseason with 7s games. However due to a slight delay to the start of the new season, they have decided to run with 15s preseason first and then continue into season proper in the first week of April.

Kilori said while the rest of the clubs are still intact, Royals, one of the oldest clubs in the competition, has decided not to take part this season.

Although it was only the first week, he said it was good to see a lot of young boys and girls getting into rugby which augers well for a big season this year.

He said despite of the slow start, Kilori again assured the rugby fraternity that CRU under current President Kori Chan, has big plans to continue to bring the competition to the next level.