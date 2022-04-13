CRU 7s Men’s Squad Named

The squad comprises of a mixture of players from all clubs competing in the CRU competition.
The squad will help Coach Gabi prepare for the upcoming Super 7s series in just over three weeks.
CRU is also using this opportunity to build a medium to long-term rugby 7s program and pathway for CRU players (juniors through to seniors).
Finer details on this plan will be provided following the completion of the Super 7s Series.
Meanwhile, all players are required to attend the following sessions this week:
The squad training began yesterday at Bava Rugby Park’s oval 1 with squad trials slated for Friday, 15th April at the same venue from 9am 1pm.
The CRU 7s Men's Squad are as follows:
UNI PIGGIES
1.Barol Homerang -Forward
2 Okirua Kopi - Forward
3 Solomon Unobo - Back
4 Kenneth Vagi- Back
5 Andrew Ken -Forward
6 Japeth Bejigi -Back
JUGGERNAUTS
7 Randell Pakure
8 Benoni Goa
9 Philip Dobunaba
ROYALS
10 Derrol Wate -Forward
11 Jarron Mathew -Back
BROTHERS
12 Arthur Clement -Back
13 Emil Latumahina- Back/Forward
14 Elude Hosea
15 Shallendra Birney- Back
16 Leo Tikot Jr -Forward
17 Keith Tore
HARLEQUINS
18 Willie Kalai
19 Eddie Nipal
20 Caleb Nipal
21 Ron Butler
22 Elton Unnna
23 Potson Agovaua
24 Heni Billy
MARLINS
25 Benjamin Giuse
26 Fenwick Apina
27 Berlin Kapa
CRUSADERS
28 Raymond Liri -Back
29 Michael Tabi -Forward
30 Loi Gabi -Forward
31 Gima Wamala -Forward
32 Vanua Puro -Back
33 Lawrence Lukale
34 Jerry Kevin -Forward
NOVA
35 Eddie Ramit
36 Bradley Barai
37 Rudiga Tomati
38 Darren Mendeke
39 Abraham Kavora
40 Blake Mindipi
41 Misiel Matapare
42 Joshua Levi
43 Kingsley Gegeyo
44 Bert Tarasomo
VALLEY HUNTERS
45 Jezreel Waking Back
46 Mhustapha Goena Back
47 Derrick Vomu Utility
48 Bernard ToAlbert Back
49 Allan Takera Forward