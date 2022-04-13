CRU 7s Men’s Squad Named

The squad comprises of a mixture of players from all clubs competing in the CRU competition.

The squad will help Coach Gabi prepare for the upcoming Super 7s series in just over three weeks.

CRU is also using this opportunity to build a medium to long-term rugby 7s program and pathway for CRU players (juniors through to seniors).

Finer details on this plan will be provided following the completion of the Super 7s Series.

Meanwhile, all players are required to attend the following sessions this week:

The squad training began yesterday at Bava Rugby Park’s oval 1 with squad trials slated for Friday, 15th April at the same venue from 9am 1pm.

The CRU 7s Men's Squad are as follows:

UNI PIGGIES

1.Barol Homerang -Forward

2 Okirua Kopi - Forward

3 Solomon Unobo - Back

4 Kenneth Vagi- Back

5 Andrew Ken -Forward

6 Japeth Bejigi -Back

JUGGERNAUTS

7 Randell Pakure

8 Benoni Goa

9 Philip Dobunaba

ROYALS

10 Derrol Wate -Forward

11 Jarron Mathew -Back

BROTHERS

12 Arthur Clement -Back

13 Emil Latumahina- Back/Forward

14 Elude Hosea

15 Shallendra Birney- Back

16 Leo Tikot Jr -Forward

17 Keith Tore

HARLEQUINS

18 Willie Kalai

19 Eddie Nipal

20 Caleb Nipal

21 Ron Butler

22 Elton Unnna

23 Potson Agovaua

24 Heni Billy

MARLINS

25 Benjamin Giuse

26 Fenwick Apina

27 Berlin Kapa

CRUSADERS

28 Raymond Liri -Back

29 Michael Tabi -Forward

30 Loi Gabi -Forward

31 Gima Wamala -Forward

32 Vanua Puro -Back

33 Lawrence Lukale

34 Jerry Kevin -Forward

NOVA

35 Eddie Ramit

36 Bradley Barai

37 Rudiga Tomati

38 Darren Mendeke

39 Abraham Kavora

40 Blake Mindipi

41 Misiel Matapare

42 Joshua Levi

43 Kingsley Gegeyo

44 Bert Tarasomo

VALLEY HUNTERS

45 Jezreel Waking Back

46 Mhustapha Goena Back

47 Derrick Vomu Utility

48 Bernard ToAlbert Back

49 Allan Takera Forward