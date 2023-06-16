Cowboys v Panthers: Taumalolo back in action; Salmon moves to halves

While North Queensland will take the field refreshed from a Round 15 bye, the Panthers head to Townsville on the back of a comprehensive, but physically taxing, 30-6 victory over the Roosters.

Penrith haven't lost a game in six weeks, while the Cowboys' last performance – a 45-20 win over the Storm – was arguably their best of the season.

At Queensland Country Bank Stadium this year the Cowboys have won five of seven games and they were winners the last time they faced the Panthers too.

Prior to that they'd lost four on the trot against the back-to-back premiers.

Team News

Cowboys: After a couple of false starts in recent weeks, key forward Jason Taumalolo is back from a knee injury to boost his side who are missing Reuben Cotter, Reece Robson, Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi and Jeremiah Nanai due to Origin. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki joins the bench alongside mid-season signing Sam McIntyre, who will make his club debut. Zac Laybutt fills in at centre, Jake Granville is the new starting hooker and Kyle Feldt returns on the wing after being 18th man in North Queensland's last game. No changes in Thursday's 24-hour update.

Panthers: Prop Moses Leota (head knock) dropped out on Thursday with his place taken by Spencer Leniu in the starting side. Liam Henry joins the bench. With Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o all included in the NSW team for Origin II, Ivan Cleary has been forced into a number of changes. Jaeman Salmon moves in from the bench to partner Jack Cogger in the halves, while Tyrone Peachey starts at centre and Thomas Jenkins joins the squad on the wing. Matthew Eisenhuth starts at lock and Luke Garner is included on the bench for his first NRL game since Round 4. Zac Hosking returns from being rested last week.

Story first published by: NRL.com