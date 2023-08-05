Cowboys v Broncos: Feldt to centre; Reynolds ruled out

With Walters now guiding the club's fortunes and Reece Walsh the new No.1 gun at Red Hill, the Broncos have given themselves a huge chance of finishing on top for the first time since 2000.

They went on to win the premiership that season so the omens are good for a Brisbane side that has won seven of its last eight and racked up 112 points across the past three weeks in disposing of the Roosters, Rabbitohs and Bulldogs.

The Cowboys had been every bit as impressive during the past six weeks but hit a hurdle at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday when their much-vaunted attack failed to fire and they fell to the Titans.

Just two competition points separate the Rabbitohs in sixth and the Eels in 11th so every match from here on in shapes as a mini-final for sides like the Cowboys, who sit eighth on 26 points.

If they can rebound against one of the genuine premiership contenders this week they can set themselves up for a late charge at a top-four finish but a loss could drop them down as far as 11th on the ladder.

Team news

Cowboys: With Val Holmes suspended for the remainder of the regular season, Kyle Feldt gets first shot at the vacant centre position after overcoming a hamstring injury. Outside of Feldt joining the run-on side, the squad was otherwise unchanged in the 24-hour update, with Griffin Neame (head knock) and Heilum Luki (facial fracture) returning via the bench.

Broncos: Adam Reynolds withdrew from the squad on Friday morning due to groin tightness and is replaced by Jock Madden at halfback. Interchange forward Kobe Hetherington (back cork) is also out and replaced by Xavier Willison on the bench. Back-rower Jordan Riki remained in the squad in Friday's 24-hour update and is a chance of making his comeback from a foot injury, while Brendan Piakura (illness) and Jesse Arthars (suspension) return to the starting side.

Original article by: NRL.com