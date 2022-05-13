Cobbo, A Man In Demand

Cobbo has become one of the best young players in the game this season and is attracting plenty of interest from rival clubs. The 19-year-old winger dominated the Bunnies last week and face Manly at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

The winger is considered a long-term fullback at Brisbane and has been compared to a young Greg Inglis.

Cobbo is on $180,000 this season but his stellar form has seen his value skyrocket and he’ll soon earn more than $600,000 per year.

Cobbo is reportedly on the cusp of re-signing at the Broncos on a $2 million dollar deal that will keep him at Red Hill until 2025.

That’s prompted as many as eight clubs to chase Cobbo’s signature, but Brisbane coach, Kevin Walters insists the future fullback is going nowhere.

“We are very hopeful we can keep him here,” Walters said.

“We see Selwyn as a long-term player for our club, we love what he brings, even at such a young age. He has played some great footy this year, which is great for us as a team and great for Broncos fans.

“Selwyn looks good in Maroon and we intend on keeping him here for many years.”

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story