Coates scores four as Storm notch 60-point win over Warriors

Storm winger Xavier Coates crossed for four tries in the 60-point romp while fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was enormous for the side after missing most of the training week with an ankle injury.

Papenhuyzen notched up his 10th try of the season with another career double to secure the ANZAC medal as the Storm piled on 13 in total to secure their biggest ever win over the Warriors and most points scored at AAMI Park.

In the annual ANZAC day fixture between both clubs, the Storm and Warriors were in an arm wrestle early for a 16-10 scoreline at half-time before Craig Bellamy's side piled on seven unanswered tries in 21 minutes.

The momentum continued with three more tries in the final 10 minutes of the clash to cap the result.

The Warriors weren't helped by an injury toll in the second half with workhorse Josh Curran (knee) and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (head knock) being taken from the field with serious injuries.

Their defence throughout the second half, however, became a nightmare with the Storm showing no mercy with an 81% possession rate in their favour.

Source: NRL.com