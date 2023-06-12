Coates recalled into Maroons camp

He was recalled into the side at the expense of Selwin Cobbo who is unavailable for selection because of injury concerns.

The Towering Winger was named for the first time this year after missing out on selection for the State of Origin Opener in Adelaide.

Coates last appeared in the State of Origin in 2022 game one where he suffered the injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the series.

Going into game two of this year’s series, the Queensland Maroons will aim to wrap up the series at home. But the Brad Fittler coached side will fight for their lives and save the series.

Xavier was named in the Queensland alongside Jeremiah Nanai, Moeaki Fotuaika, Alexander Brimstone and a new face on the extended bench is Canberra Raiders Hit-Man, Corey Horsburg.

The players are name at the expense of Tom Gilbert who dislocated his shoulder in Game One, Christian Welch who is on two match ban for the hip drop tackle over the weekend and Jai Arrow who has also sustained injury over the weekend.

Coates will learn tomorrow on who he would be going up against in the game. New South Wales Blues Coach Brad Fittler is expected to name his side at noon tomorrow.