Coates quick to make Melbourne home

The gifted 21-year-old may have made his NRL debut with the Broncos and can already add State of Origin to his resume, but it’s with Melbourne that Coates says he has found home.

“Since the moment I landed in Melbourne I've loved my time so far.”

“I think pre-season is supposed to be the most gruelling part of the season, but it’s probably the most enjoyable part of my rugby league career so far.

I'm loving my time so far and everyone made me feel so welcome. So, to extend the contract, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else to be honest.

Xavier Coates

Coach Craig Bellamy was quick to praise the winger, who has scored in his first two games in purple, sharing the impression the recruit has left so far on the group.

“He's done a great job for us Xavier. Since he's been here, he’s certainly been one of our best trainers,” Bellamy said.

“He showed in those first couple of games what he's about. He's only a 21-year-old and he's already played Origin, so I think they're sort of sums up his ability, but (also) his commitment to play his best game week in, week out.”

Displaying his team-first ethos, the winger insists he’s not the star of the show.

“It is pretty nice (to score two tries), but all the boys sort of do the hard work in the middle and I get the rewards on the edge, so it's pretty simple for me. I just have to try and finish it off for the players and I score the tries for the boys.” Coates said.

