Club In Pole Position To Sign Smith

The 25-year-old has spent the last month travelling the east coast, touring clubs hoping to sign the versatile New Zealand International.

After having meetings with the Cowboys and Titans it emerged that the NRL’s newest franchise the Dolphins and Roosters were his most likely destinations.

Now, after his tour of the club last week, the Roosters have moved ahead in the race for Smith’s signature according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Roosters are unable to match the money the Dolphins can offer, but the Roosters reportedly sold their potential to win premierships to the star man.

It will be a huge blow for the new franchise as they attempt to pry some of the league’s top talent away, thus far missing out on the signatures of Christian Welch, Patrick Carrigan, Isaiah Papali’i and Clint Gutherson.

Smith was seen as the perfect marquee man, being a top-quality hooker and lock with finals experience.

The Storm are not completely out of the picture though, with Smith reportedly giving Melbourne the last chance at his signature after the Roosters table their offer.

Smith is making the move in the hopes of being a starting hooker, something the Storm cannot guarantee with Harry Grant in the wings waiting to be called upon.

Smith’s manager Stan Martin has previously said he and his client will make a decision by December 7, the return date for Storm player’s to attend pre-season.

The Dolphins reportedly offered the most lucrative deal to his client, after the new franchise signed Smith’s Storm teammate Felise Kaufusi for the 2023 season.

Source: foxsports.com