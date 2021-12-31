Church Firms Team Culture

He added that it’s all about building strong relationships, trust and confidence, to achieving a fixed outcome.

Since the Hunters preseason training squad was assembled two months ago they have jelled well together. Church said the camaraderie and chemistry amongst both old and new players has been overwhelming.

However, in saying that, Church also alluded to ill-discipline issues within the team which has been appropriately dealt with saying releasing players is never an easy decision but nothing affects your culture more than keeping someone who doesn’t put the team first.

Church added that, nothing sets the tone better than removing a talented player who doesn’t support the culture you are trying to build. It sets standards and builds confidence in the group by bringing them closer together.

In the interim, there is no official date for naming the final 26 as yet. There will be another process to go through to see how they return and who has put in the hard work, Church said.

Trials with the Fiji Silktails and the CQ Capras will still go ahead in late February and early March, 2022.