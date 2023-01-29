Central Dabaris 9’s challenge

The competition which started on Monday the 9th of January will come to a completion in early February.

Teams that won the finals in the respective zones throughout Central Province now qualified are; Eboa 1 and Inauaia Roosters from Mekeo, Hisiu Knights 2 and Highway Panthers from Kairuku East, Ba’ara and St Mary’s 2 from Kairuku West.

Koiari Gogeas 1 and Wasim Laumas from Koiari, Lahua Laumas and Zivago from Hiri East, Buria Reds and Western Flames from Hiri West.

Marshall Bugs and Ume Lapia from Marshall Lagoon, Josama United and Haina Waves from Amazon Bay. GGK and 23 Miles from Aroma Coast and Hula Parelas and Bese Eels from Rigo Coast.

The tournament is aimed at identifying new talent in the province and eventually expose the potential which could be scouted into the Central Dabaris Team.